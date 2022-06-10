BROOKINGS — Registration for SDSU Extension’s Annie’s Project for Women in Agriculture is now open. Program sessions will be held every Wednesday in Yankton from July 6 through August 10.
Annie’s Project is designed to empower women in agriculture to be successful through education, networking and resources. Participants of the program will learn about farm and ranch management, bank and FSA paperwork, insurance and estate planning and marketing cattle and crops.
“Participants hear from the speakers and share their experiences, which develops a cohort of women who continue to learn from each other long after the program has ended,” said Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist.
Over the course of six weeks, participants will learn how to develop financial records, implement key communication skills, ask questions about retirement and estate planning and expand their marketing knowledge.
Sessions scheduled for July 6, 13, 27 and Aug. 10 will be held on-site from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. in Yankton at River’s Edge restaurant located at 104 Capitol Street, Yankton. Sessions scheduled for July 20 and Aug. 3 will be held virtually from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. via Zoom. A link will be provided to participants prior to each virtual session.
Class space is limited, therefore those interested in attending are encouraged to pre-register by June 29 by visiting the SDSU Extension events page. There is a registration fee.
For more information contact Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, at lorna.woundedhead@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.
