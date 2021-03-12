PIERRE — The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will host a Beginning Producer Workshop on March 16, 1-3:30 p.m. CST.
This free webinar will cover various funding options and their requirements, risk management and business development options, programs to provide assistance and funding for conservation efforts, and ways to build operational and financial stability through soil health practices. The program will also feature advice directly from producers on the steps to take at the beginning of a career in agriculture.
To learn more about this workshop, visit tinyurl.com/BFR-workshop.
The program is being provided with assistance from the U.S. Department Agriculture, South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts and the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources.
