HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) officials announce Dec. 9, 2022, as the batching date for applications for the popular Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) administered by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

“Now is the time to contact the NRCS to begin developing conservation solutions on your farm or ranch. Local and regional technical specialists with the NRCS can help you develop a plan to address resource concerns. “Those with good conservation plans will be in a better position to apply for financial assistance since they have a solid conservation goals for their operation,” according to Jennifer Wurtz, EQIP Program Coordinator, with the NRCS, Huron.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.