Dallas farmer Hank Wonnenberg serves as chair of SDFU Policy Committee and was asked to serve on the NFU Policy Committee for the 2023 National Farmers Union (NFU) Convention.

He said during a recent pre-convention meeting held at the NFU D.C. headquarters, he had an opportunity to see firsthand the impact National Farmers Union and grassroots policy has in D.C. “We were asked to take a break each day to meet with members of the House and Senate Ag Committees,” Hank shared. “Basically, we got to talk with them about our hopes as farmers and our organization’s policy as it pertains to the current Farm Bill. They asked for our input. It was an awesome opportunity.”

