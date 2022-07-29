CRP

Frankfort, SD, producer Brian Johnson removed this land from the Conservation Reserve Program two years ago, and he has kept it planted with grass. He allows cattle to graze it along with cover crops or crop residue on neighboring cropland. This practice allows the land to remain productive despite salinity issues.

 Photo: Brian Johnson

PIERRE — With the current high commodity prices, agricultural producers and landowners may be tempted to remove acres from the Conservation Reserve Program, but there are important factors they should consider before making that decision.

The Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, is a conservation program in which landowners remove enrolled land from production and plant species that will protect the soil, improve the environment and provide wildlife habitat. In return, they receive a rental payment from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

