There is no news on the drought. It’s the same old story: the drought continues.

Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor maps, the highest proportion of the most severe drought conditions in the nation are found in the middle of the Great Plains—particularly Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. There’s been very little change in the last two weeks, except that certain counties in South Dakota have become drier.

