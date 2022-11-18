There is no news on the drought. It’s the same old story: the drought continues.
Looking at the U.S. Drought Monitor maps, the highest proportion of the most severe drought conditions in the nation are found in the middle of the Great Plains—particularly Nebraska, Kansas, and Oklahoma. There’s been very little change in the last two weeks, except that certain counties in South Dakota have become drier.
As I’m writing this (in early November), I see that there is a Winter Storm Watch in the Dakotas, so I’m hopeful that this will give the Yankton area at least some rain. I’m not sure that any of us are ready to see mounds of snow in our yards and barnyards, but it’d be really great if this happened.
It’s so dry down through the soil profile that it’d take a very snowy winter to replenish, and so dry in the atmosphere that it’ll be difficult to restart the water cycle that gives us regular precipitation events. The most rain I’ve seen on our homeplace is just enough to wet the driveway. If the radar shows that rain is falling, it hardly ever touches the ground. The humidity-challenged air is so hungry for water.
The Missouri River corridor of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska sits in a Severe Drought, D3 rating of four possible ratings. I’m not sure many farmers distinguish much between a severe and an exceptional drought. It’s all the same.
The climate outlook calls for continued drought through the end of November. The good news is that from then on out, at least for where prediction models are now, there is an equal chance for below, above, and at-normal precipitation through the end of 2023. It’s nice to have hope.
On the temperature side of the climate outlook, the Yankton area looks to have a higher chance for a cold winter and early spring before giving way to equal changes for below, above, and at-normal temps through the majority of spring and into midsummer. From July on out, at least at this point in climatological predictions, expect warmer-than-typical temperatures.
The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service’s crop progress reports for South Dakota and Nebraska mirror one another with soil moisture concerns.
In South Dakota, statewide, 87 percent of the topsoil is short on moisture and 13 percent is adequate. Compare this to Nebraska, statewide, where 84 percent of the topsoil is deficient in moisture and 16 percent is adequate.
A total of South Dakota’s subsoil is short on moisture and 16 percent is adequate. In Nebraska, 88 percent of the state’s subsoil is deficient in moisture and 12 percent is adequate.
Not surprisingly, there is no land in either state experiencing a surplus in soil moisture in either the topsoil or the subsoil.
So, what can we do about this? Draw on all of our experience on how to make it through tough times and wait it out. Perseverance is among the many superpowers of farmers.
