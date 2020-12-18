BROOKINGS — Beginning Jan. 7, 2021, SDSU Extension will host a four-week webinar series related to the importance of calving distribution and subsequent market outcomes. Webinars will be held on Thursday of each week at 12:30 p.m. CDT and will run through Jan. 28.
The series will consist of management strategies related to four key biological cycles in the cow and will address those things that are critical to each stage of that biological cycle. Each webinar will feature a different industry expert and will focus on a different topic including late gestation, calving-breeding, breeding-weaning and weaning-late gestation. Topics to be discussed within each series will include nutrition, reproduction, health and economics.
“This program gives producers the opportunity to look at their calving data, develop production goals, and learn management strategies to capitalize on market outcomes,” said Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist.
Cows that calve on time are the number one predictor that cattle within that operation fit the managerial program. Furthermore, calf crops uniform in size and age have market advantages and exceed returns over calves that lack uniformity in both age and weight. Management decisions made prior to the first calf hitting the ground can have significant impact on the following breeding and calving season.
This webinar series will support cow/calf producers willing to implement new strategies for greater financial gain. Applications will focus on herd data and management decisions that promote market advantages.
Those interested can register at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/beefup-calving-strategies-market-advantages-webinar. Registration is open to the public through Jan. 6, 2021.
For questions about the webinar series, contact Olivia Amundson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist at olivia.amundson@sdstate.edu or 605-782-3290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.