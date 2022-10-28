LINCOLN, Neb. — USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP). This voluntary program provides funding for the purchase of conservation easements to help productive farm and ranch lands remain in agriculture and to restore and protect critical wetlands and grasslands.

NRCS Nebraska State Conservationist, Robert Lawson said, “Conservation easements are a great tool to ensure natural resources are conserved and protected for all Nebraskans. We encourage Indian tribes, local governments, non-governmental organizations and private landowners to contact their local NRCS office to find out how to apply.”

