BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension announces the opening of applications for Class 6 of beefSD, an educational program for beginning beef producers. Participation in the beefSD program is an excellent opportunity for beginning producers to increase knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the beef industry while developing the skills needed to be successful beef business managers.
“beefSD is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that provides a unique chance for beginning beef producers to set goals, expand relationships and learn about different aspects within the beef industry,” said Stacy Hadrick, SDSU Extension Associate and beefSD Coordinator.
Since its inception in 2011, beefSD has provided an intensive educational program that takes participants to the next level in beef enterprise management.
“Ninety percent of alumni indicated their current financial situation has improved because of beefSD,” said Ken Olson, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist. “Nearly 70% of alumni have increased production acres, and 88% have made changes or improvements to their natural resource management.”
The beefSD program involves four different components: face-to-face workshops and interactive webinars, ranch to rail evaluation, networking and mentoring, and out-of-state learning experiences.
Workshops will take place throughout the state and participants are expected to provide their own transportation to most in-state events. Other expenses associated with meetings, including hotels and meals, will be covered by beefSD.
The program is open to people with 10 years or less of management experience in beef production. If not currently involved in beef production, participants must possess a strong desire to be involved in the future. Husbands and wives, siblings or direct family members can also apply. Up to 20 operations will be selected to participate, based on an application and virtual interview.
Participants must make a two-year commitment to the program and take an active role in all program components. Class 6 is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and will conclude in August 2024.
There is a registration fee per individual. Interested individuals can visit the beefSD program webpage to complete the online application form. Applications will be accepted from through July 22. After an initial application screening, interviews will be scheduled with potential participants in early August.
For more information or questions, contact Stacy Hadrick, SDSU Extension Associate and beefSD Coordinator, at stacy.hadrick@sdstate.edu or 605-347-1195, Ken Olson, SDSU Extension Beef Specialist, at kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236, or Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at krista.ehlert@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.
