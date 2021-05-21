PIERRE — With dry conditions throughout South Dakota, farmers and ranchers will soon start applying irrigation water to their crops. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) reminds irrigators to regularly check irrigation equipment to prevent overspray.
“It is important irrigators do everything they can to avoid overspraying,” said DANR Secretary Hunter Roberts. “Irrigation overspray can damage roadways, lead to unsafe driving conditions, and impact neighbors.”
A water right holder is not allowed to waste water or operate an irrigation system in violation of state water law, which includes spraying water on land not covered by the water permit. Irrigation systems and especially end guns must be monitored to ensure they are not applying water where it is not allowed. Irrigators who fail to prevent overspray can be subject to fines or required to appear before the Water Management Board for possible suspension of their right to irrigate.
South Dakota has 5,492 active irrigation permits authorizing irrigation of up to 833,000 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.