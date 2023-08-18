EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was written and submitted before the predicted heat wave entered the forecast.
I was definitely enjoying the break in hot, humid weather recently. It felt like fall, and I don’t think I’d miss the remainder of summer if this really did mark the beginning of an extra-early change of seasons.
Where I live, we endured a miserably hot mid-July before a full week of cloudy, humid weather last week. I wasn’t sure if I’d ever get that last load of washed laundry off the clothesline, and wondered as I was taking it down finally if I was jinxing our rain chances.
We didn’t receive as much rain as I hoped, but there were three nights in a row that gave us a half inch in the rain gauge. I’ll take it! A half inch here and there remains a long way from replenishing the soil profile, but it’s enough to give what’s growing outside now a boost. We’re back to mowing our yard again, but we also don’t have to water the garden twice a day.
Our pastures remain short, despite managed grazing designed to spur fast regrowth, but at least the grass is green. This gives us hope that we can make it to the end of the growing season without selling livestock solely because of a lack of forage. We won’t have much plant residue overwintering, but if luck holds out, it’ll last through the fall.
How is it going along the Missouri River corridor?
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions have improved noticeably for the Yankton area. The D4-Exceptional Drought rating has receded to just south of Nebraska’s Cedar County. The majority of our Missouri River corridor is in the D1-Moderate Drought rating with about half of Knox County, Neb., remaining in the D2-Severe Drought rating.
Drought ratings range from D0-Abnormally Dry to D4.
All of West River has been released from any drought rating as well as about half of East River. Down in Nebraska, the Panhandle and Cherry County in the north-central part of the state continue drought-free. The most severe drought conditions, D4 and D3-Extreme, hold tight to about 25 counties in Nebraska.
Crop conditions across both states tell a story of resilience.
Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, as of Aug. 7, 56% of South Dakota’s topsoil and 53% of subsoil contains adequate moisture. Of pastures, 53% are in good to excellent condition. A total of 56% of the state’s corn is in good to excellent condition as is 55% of soybeans.
In Nebraska as of Aug. 7, 57% of the state’s topsoil and 47% of subsoil have adequate moisture levels. Likewise, 56% of pastures are in good to excellent condition as is 61% of corn, 56% of soybeans, and 62% of sorghum.
Long-range weather outlooks predict that drought designation will be removed from southeast South Dakota by the end of August. While drought is expected to persist for northeast Nebraska through August, it is forecast to lessen in severity.
There are equal chances for at, above- and below-typical precipitation amounts in the Yankton area through at least August 2024. The drought just may be on its way out, but just in case, I might want to leave a load of washed laundry on the clothesline again.
