HURON — South Dakota State Fair is making changes to the open class beef show at the 2021 State Fair.
Due to the fire that destroyed the Open Class Beef Complex and the transition to the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX, the 2021 open class beef show is being held Tuesday, Aug. 31, and Wednesday, Sept. 1, in the 4-H Livestock Complex. Open Class beef can begin arriving on Sunday, Aug. 29.
South Dakota resident beef exhibitors will be given entry preference through July 15, 2021. Entries submitted after July 15 will be accepted on a first come first serve basis (time and date of entry) until all spaces are filled. The deadline for beef entries is Aug. 1. No late entries will be allowed this year.
Exhibit books and online entry information can be found at sdstatefair.com.
The 2021 South Dakota State Fair runs Sept. 2-6. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 1. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.