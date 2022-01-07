How (and maybe why) does someone farm when they’ve never walked without assistance? Seventy-eight-year-old retired Davis, South Dakota, farmer Harlan K. Temple wrote about how he overcame cerebral palsy and pursued the dreams in his heart in his 300-page memoir “The Best Is Yet to Be.”
Temple and his wife, Rita, will host a book signing from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Second Reformed Church, 1017 S Elm St, Lennox.
“One of my priorities in life and in writing this book has been to encourage everyone I know to pursue their dreams,” Temple says. “Never stop dreaming and don’t allow obstacles to keep you from pursuing your life goals.”
Temple, who was raised on a farm in the Lennox/Davis area, always wanted to be a farmer. He credits his parents, Arleigh and Sophie, with supporting him as he established his career as an insurance agent while exploring ways to adapt both himself and farming equipment to make it all work.
“I’ve been blessed with such a great wife, family, and so many talented friends who did all they could to help me along my life journey,” Temple says. “The list is endless.”
Temple says he has never experienced a time in his life when he felt God “shortchanged” him.
“I credit my parents for setting the stage for me to know that I could reach my dreams. I needed some help, and I’ve had to do some things differently than others. But I’m thankful that I have been able to live the life I’ve dreamed of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.