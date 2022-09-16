South Dakota family farmers and ranchers took time away from their crops and livestock to travel to D.C. this week (Sept. 11-14) to meet with policy makers and advocate for fair prices.

“We are here so congressional leaders can hear from actual family farmers and ranchers and understand the impact the policy they develop in D.C. has on our farms and ranchers here in South Dakota,” said Doug Sombke, a fourth generation Conde crop and cattle producer and President of South Dakota Farmers Union. “A new Farm Bill is also underway, so we will be discussing ways to strengthen this bill to best serve the families working in production agriculture.”

