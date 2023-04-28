BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is partnering with the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Natural Resources Conservation Service to provide the 2023 South Dakota Range Management Workshop June 27-29 near Deadwood.
Formerly known as “Range Camp,” the South Dakota Range Management Workshop is a three-day event for natural resource professionals. The information provided during the event will help them collaborate with producers and permittees to sustain and regenerate range resources. This year’s workshop will be at the Sawyer Memorial Trust Property, 11790 Brownsville Road, Deadwood, S.D., 57732.
This year’s theme is invasive species and will include outside experts discussing topics like invasion ecology, understanding how soil microbiology changes with invasion, and best management practices for introduced and invasive grasses and forbs (a type of forage).
“Staff from local, tribal, state and national agencies, along with anyone else who has an interest in learning about rangeland resources and their management, are encouraged to attend the workshop,” said Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension Range Specialist. “This will be an excellent opportunity to network with other people who are also working to improve the rangeland resources of South Dakota and the surrounding areas.”
Collectively, staff from each entity organizing the workshop represent the South Dakota section of the Society for Range Management. Sponsors for the workshop include Pheasants Forever and the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies.
There is a registration fee. Participants need to register by June 21. To register, visit sdrangelands.com, hover over the “Activities” tab then select “SD Professional's Range Management Workshop.” A registration button is at the bottom of the page.
From June 26-29, there are hotel block rates in Sturgis for workshop participants. Use “Range Camp” or “Range Workshop” for all hotel blocks.
For more information, contact Krista Ehlert, SDSU Extension Range Specialist, at Krista.Ehlert@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236; or Matt Scott, United States Forest Service Rangeland Management Specialist, at mcscott@fs.fed.us.
