Anyone on the farm who works with tractors with front end loaders, portable grain augers, oversized wagons, fold-up cultivators, large combines, irrigation pipe and other tall equipment should take extra caution to avoid electrocution by accidently coming into contact with overhead power lines.
Identifying overhead power line safety principles is one of the aims of Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH). This University of Nebraska Medical Center group (https://www.unmc.edu/publichealth/feedyard/) is conducting two research projects (funded by National Institutes of Occupational Safety and Health) that are designed to make a positive impact on the sustainability of cattle feedyards through increased safety and health efforts.
Electrocution occurs when a path to the ground is created for the electrical current. If a human body touches a power source or comes into contact with a ripple effect from a downed power line, electricity will attempt to travel through the body. The result can be serious injury or death.
Each year, 62 farm workers are electrocuted and 3.6% of deaths among youth under the age of 20 are caused by electrocution. Among the types of electrocution accidents that have occurred include incidents such as workers lifting 30-foot aluminum irrigation pipes to a horizontal position under high-voltage lines and moving a portable grain auger just far enough to come into contact with overhead power lines.
“The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) stipulates that irrigation pipe cannot be stored within 100 feet of overhead power lines,” Aaron Yoder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Associate Professor, Biological Systems Engineering, UNL, and University of Nebraska Medical Center Associate Professor, Environmental, Agricultural and Occupational Health, says. “All equipment and irrigation water streams must be kept at least 10 feet away from high-power voltage lines.”
All overhead power lines should be treated as though they are deadly. Farmers and farm workers should always check to see how close power lines are to their work area. Keep equipment and operators at least 10 feet from overhead power lines. Using a spotter to warn equipment operators of close proximity of a power line can help reduce electrocution potential.
When power lines are down, it’s not possible to determine if the line is live just by observation. Because electricity always seeks the easiest and shortest path to the ground, it’s possible to be electrocuted just by coming too close to a downed wire.
If a power line falls across or near machinery while it’s being operated, DO NOT attempt to exit the equipment. Immediately call 911. If any bystanders are present, they must stay away from the equipment.
“If it’s necessary to get out of the equipment, jump as far as possible from the equipment, making sure no part of your body comes in contact with the equipment when you land,” Yoder says. “Keep both feet together, as if they were bound, and shuffle or hop at least 40 feet away from the equipment.”
If equipment hits a utility pole, the surrounding area may become energized. In this case, the safest place is inside the equipment cab or on the equipment. Even if you don’t touch a downed power line, stray voltage could result in electrocution.
If fire breaks out after hitting a power line, it’s necessary to quickly and safely escape the vehicle/equipment. To safely do so, don’t allow any part of your body to touch the equipment and the ground at the same time.
After moving away from the vehicle/equipment, never attempt to get back on it or touch it. Doing so could result in electrocution.
“Never use ladders around power lines and keep in mind that some equipment may have a higher profile during transport,” Yoder says. “Train all workers on how to safely work around power lines, including those who are part-time or seasonal. Regularly review all the safety measures with all workers, and make sure everyone is aware of any electrocution risks related to the work being done. Electrocution is one of the most overlooked hazards of farm work.”
———
Funding for this educational article comes from the Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.