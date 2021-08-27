South Dakota Farm Bureau Celebrates Past and Future at South Dakota State Fair
Celebrating South Dakota farms and ranches, information on the new South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) Health Plans and free ice-cold water are just a few things you can find on Farm Bureau Avenue at the South Dakota State Fair Sept. 2-6, 2021, in Huron.
Farm Bureau activities begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. when the South Dakota Farm and Ranch recognition program will honor farms and ranches that have been owned by the same family for more than 100 years. The event takes place at the Farm Bureau/Dakotaland stage on the east end of Farm Bureau Avenue.
All week, fairgoers can stop by the SDFB trailer in front of the Nordby Building on the west end of Farm Bureau Avenue for ice cold water and information on the new SDFB Health Plans and other benefits of being a SDFB member.
A bill was signed into law in February by Gov. Kristi Noem which will allow South Dakota Farm Bureau to provide health care coverage to SDFB members. The opportunity to apply for health care coverage will open on Oct. 1, 2021, and any South Dakotan is eligible to become a member of SDFB and apply for coverage.
More information about South Dakota Farm Bureau can be found at sdfbf.org.
