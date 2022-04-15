Dust Bowl, Anyone?

I live in a region of Nebraska that hasn't seen significant moisture for about a year now. Every once in a while this winter, the atmosphere figured a way to squeeze out a dusting of snow but not enough to quench the thirsty, cracking earth.
This morning, it actually felt humid outside. I did a double take: Was that mist, dust or smoke in the air? Yes, I thought I felt something slightly wet against my forearm.
Dust, and unfortunately smoke, has become a common scene around here. Ditch fires have become an almost daily occurrence. Some of these, I’m sure, have been caused by someone flicking out a cigarette butt. But it’s getting to be so dry that I fear that we are going to hear more reports of passive combustion. A college friend, now involved in the family ranch, reports that a fire started in her pasture seemingly from nothing at all. Her best guess is the hot exhaust from an idling pickup.
We can get pretty excited about mist when we’re this far into a drought. So, I checked the weather with hope for news that we’d be seeing a return of typical stormy spring weather. What I found wasn’t promising.
The National Weather Service remarked that this strange spit of precipitation was due to a dryline coming in fast and furious from the west, squeezing what little moisture was in the air out due to atypical energy in the atmosphere. If we had our usual, non-drought spring humidity, it’d make for a dangerous situation. We’d be cleaning out our storm shelter. As such, the chance for any rain was very slight, but there was still a little hope.
An hour later, the sky was clear and the mercury was well into the 70s. Wind gusts blew in from the south at a near-steady 40 mph clip. My level of doubt was high, but apparently so was my hope.
Late afternoon, I glanced out the window to what appeared to be a sun clouding over. I did a double take: Were those clouds, dust or smoke in the sky? Yes, I thought I saw clouds.
I headed out to my car. I had to go pick up my kids at my parents’ farm and figured that I might as well enjoy the view if a thunderstorm really, truly was forming. I do love Nebraska’s wide, open skies for its dawns, sunsets and storm-chasing.
A few miles down the road, and there were sprinkles on my windshield! But they quickly dried, leaving behind polka dots of dust. I looked around and noticed that a little light rain shaft from the distance was reddish in color and didn’t quite reach to the ground. The wind was continuing to blow at that 40 mph clip.
Dust.
Way more dust than rain.
About an hour later, anything that looked even slightly like a cloud was far to the east. The south wind switched to come out of the northwest and picked up speed. I wasn’t surprised to see a couple shingles had blown off the house roof.
The temps dropped dramatically from 85 degrees but no rain. Our slight chance at breaking the drought was over. All the dust that had blown up north from the south winds of the past day or so seemed to be blowing back south. It sounds like a blizzard going on outside but with dust instead of snow.
My family tree wasn’t yet in Nebraska during the Dirty Thirties of the 20th Century. Many of you probably recall family stories of living through that drought on the Great Plains. I wonder if this spring’s forecasts of High Wind Warnings, Dust Warnings, Fire Risk Warnings and strings of days, weeks and months of drought remind you of those Dust Bowl stories?
As I drive down the highway to the farm, watching billows of dirt rising into the sky and shrinking visibility down to near zero at unpredictable times, I thank the heavens that so many farmers do no-till or cover crops. What would it be like out there if there were more open fields?
Yet, I realize that it’s spring planting season and farmers must get out in the fields to begin the growing season. I worry some for farmers. There is a lot of uncertainty and costs in farming without adding seemingly extreme weather on top of it. I’m thankful that our irrigation technology can tap into the aquifer, even though I know that this drought covers a multi-state region of the country.
I also have lots of hope. We have weathered a lot of different types of weather since the 1930s. I’m confident in the resilience and resourcefulness of Nebraska farmers and look forward to the stories that we can tell those yet to come in our family tree. We are learning lessons to help the next generations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.