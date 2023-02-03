BROOKINGS — The Board of Directors of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) Foundation has announced that applications for the 12th class of the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership (SDARL) program are now being accepted. Information and the application can be accessed through the organization’s website at https://www.sdagleadership.com/apply.
The SDARL program consists of 12 hands-on learning seminars over 18 months, covering topics in agriculture, leadership, and rural development. Ten of the seminars are 3-4 day in-state seminars held at a variety of locations across South Dakota. Participants spend one week in Washington, D.C., for the National Study Seminar. The International Study Seminar is a 12- to 14-day seminar held near the end of the program, just prior to graduation.
“The SDARL program is unique in its approach to developing the complete person,” said Jennifer Henrie, SDARL program director. “While we focus on building skills, knowledge, and character of leaders for agriculture and our rural communities, we also work on the confidence and commitment necessary to be change agents in our world.”
Applications for Class XII will be accepted from through March 20. Interviews of eligible candidates will be held in April and May, and the SDARL Board of Directors will select the new class in June. The first seminar for the class will be in November 2023. The program is open to men and women, ages 25-55, who are working in agriculture, agribusiness or rural community development and have demonstrated leadership potential.
The current SDARL Class XI is preparing for their Innovation and Globalization International Seminar in early February. They will be visiting various agricultural, educational, landmark, and governmental sites in Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Planned visits for the class of 28 participants include a tour of the world’s first floating farm in the Netherlands, a completely robotic milking operation built especially for urban families to gain insight into agriculture. Briefings with the US Embassy and the Copa Cogeca agricultural trade organizations in Brussels are also scheduled, as well as a lignite mining operation in Germany. Future members of Class XII can expect a completely different global agriculture experience when their destination is revealed midway through the program.
SDARL is the state’s premier leadership development program with over 300 graduates and current participants. Alumni are making a positive and profound impact as they serve in leadership positions in South Dakota government, commodity organizations, city councils, school boards and other organizations critical to the continued success of the state. The 15-member Board of Directors of the SDARL Foundation oversees the program, which receives no state or federal funding. Funding is provided by corporations/associations, alumni, participant fees and individuals who share a passion for leadership in South Dakota.
