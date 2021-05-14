BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension, in collaboration with South Dakota Wheat, will kick off the 2021 Wheat Walks tour June 2 near Pierre.
Each year the program provides an opportunity for producers across the state to walk the fields with Extension and research personnel and get the latest wheat disease information along with management recommendations and assistance.
“One of the most important tools for maximizing wheat farm profitability is to manage input costs, and accurate plant disease identification is the first step in designing an effective and sustainable disease management program," says David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. "During Wheat Walks, we will examine pests that are present or possible this growing season, fertilizer management, rotation, weather, breeding pipeline, seed quality and more."
The 2021 Wheat Walk locations, dates and times are:
• Pierre: June 2, 10 a.m. CST — Dakota Lakes Research Farm, 21310 308th Ave.
• Clark: June 3, 9:30 a.m. CST — Larson Seed Farm, 43445 171st St.
• Mount Vernon: June 3, 3 p.m. CST — Take Mount Vernon exit on I-90, field is located a half- mile south and 3.25 miles west
SDSU Extension specialists will be on hand at each location to provide wheat management information. There is no cost to attend.
For more information, visit the SDSU Extension Events page: https://extension.sdstate.edu/events
