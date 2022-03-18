Recently, I wrote a rather dire drought update for another publication and today snow is falling for the second time this week. Could it be that this may be the beginning of the end for the drought? We’ve yet to see how much of the forecasted 4 to 6 inches of snow actually materializes, and I’m pretty doubtful that we’ll even see the short end of that estimated total.
A week ago, when I looked at the U.S. Drought Monitor, all of Nebraska was firmly in some level of drought along with most of South Dakota. There was no relief in sight in terms of the weather outlooks through at least the end of May.
A week ago, I woke to the stringent smell of charred landscape. Yet another grassfire ignited during the night, this time only about a half mile away. Luckily, it was confined to only the ditch and extinguished before it breached the adjacent alfalfa field. It was the second fire there in the last couple of months. The week prior, a similar grassfire a few miles west lit up a pasture. These incidents are becoming a regular occurrence … too regular.
Oh, I have loved the sunshine and warmth lately, yes. But wow, is it dry out there. My husband, a volunteer firefighter, warns that grass fires are likely to become even more commonplace as the drought stretches on. Any tiny spark, from a cigarette carelessly pitched from a car window to an electric fence popping on a stray wire, could set off a blaze in this kind of weather.
While its cold and snowy (kind of), the fire danger forecast is pretty low. But in just three days when the 50-degree weather comes back, the Nebraska Wild Fire Risk Assessment bumps Northeast Nebraska back to high and very high risk.
Per the Drought Monitor, season temperatures are predicted to remain abnormally warm through at least the end of July for the Yankton area. While precipitation is expected to also stay below normal in Nebraska, Southeast South Dakota may get relief, “may” being the operative word: There are equal chances for at-, above-, or below-normal levels of precipitation.
We all know that August is not typically a wet month, so the likelihood for a drought-breaking rain pattern to form that month is low. But I’ve been wrong before!
For now, we appear to be looking at months of sunshine (oooh), warmth (aaah), and probably frightening dryness (crackle)…frightening at least for farmers, gardeners and lawn owners, and anyone whose property is flammable.
Of course, this is not our first drought. The Midwest was designed to persist through drought. We are living in the “Great American Desert” after all, in the words of Stephen H. Long during his 1820 scientific expedition. That we’ve managed to tame the prairie has a large part to do with our well-matched stubbornness and resourcefulness.
We know that even with all the modernity that diverts water into our homes and fields, that without snowfall and rain to replenish soil moisture and surface water levels, eventually we will run out. As with many things in our lives, we have to remember that sometimes forward-planning requires a level of discomfort or even sacrifice now. We need to be ready, even eager, to employ water conservation this summer…perhaps even sooner.
A few years ago, my husband and I experimented with a rainwater catch system. We’re making tweaks, but the idea is to conserve a portion of any future rainfall to use in watering our vegetable and flower gardens and potentially to fill livestock waterers.
When we first talked about this, the idea seemed almost silly as the year’s precipitation was above normal. But as with pasture stocking rates for grazing, it’s better to plan for a drought year and just be happy when it isn’t than to plan for a bumper production year and despair on the many more dry years than that.
So we got started on this rainwater catch system. Aside from figuring out the best positions for the water-holding barrels, our biggest snag is how to keep the system closed enough that we’re not creating a mosquito farm while also being able to capture water runoff from the barn roof during those pop-up summer storms. Hopefully we’ll see some of these pop-up storms to try out our tweaked redesign.
The pasture is hurting, though. It’s pretty crispy out there. While the spring green-up doesn’t typically happen until April, I remember seeing at least a little green in the undergrowth in March. The grass is very brown right now.
I’m glad for the sunshine. It’d be pretty depressing if I had to look at all these brown, crispy pastures under rainless, cloudy skies that many of our winters have sported. But we do need some clouds to get anywhere closer to the end of this drought. Just something to keep in mind during your prayers this week.
