BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University Extension is offering on-site livestock water testing services at all SDSU Extension regional centers and several SDSU Extension county offices throughout the state.

"It is critical to monitor livestock water quality, because poor quality water can have a negative effect on growth, reproduction and general productivity of the animal," said Robin Salverson, SDSU Extension Cow/Calf Field Specialist. "In some cases, death could occur within days or hours after consumption of contaminated waters or water deprivation.”

