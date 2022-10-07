Geis: Do My Calves Need A Booster Shot?

This time of year, most of the calves in South Dakota end up going through the chute at least once to get vaccinations for pneumonia and blackleg, plus others if necessary. A common question I’ll receive from cow/calf producers is if they should run calves through the chute a second time to booster those vaccinations. Like most answers in cattle medicine, the right response is, “it depends.”
The first aspect to deciding whether to booster or not begins with knowing what the calves received on their first trip through the chute. At a minimum, calves should receive a 5-way viral vaccine, a Pasteurella (Mannheimia is the current name) vaccination and a clostridial 7-way shot, which always includes Blackleg. If they missed any of these vaccines, they will have to be run through again to at least get one dose of them.
If these were given, then we must consider what other vaccines were administered at that time. If you utilized any form of a Histophilus vaccine, a footrot vaccine, pinkeye vaccine or a similar bacterial vaccine, then that vaccine will require a booster dose to be effective. This is due to these vaccines bacterins, a type of vaccine the immune system does not respond to quite as effectively with a single dose. Administering a booster dose of a bacterin vaccine allows the immune system to develop a stronger, more specific immune response.
Now if none of these vaccines were used, then we have to consider how long you are planning on retaining these calves. If you are going to hold on to them for 100 days after weaning, then the booster combined with an implant and a dewormer would behoove you. The reason for this is that typically only 70% of the calves mount a good immune response to the viral 5-way vaccine. If we want to cover the other 30%, we can vaccinate them again with that viral 5-way to catch another 70% of those calves, giving an acceptable immune response in 91% of the calves overall. This provides for better herd immunity than the single dose program.
However, if you’re planning on selling the calves at weaning or fairly soon afterwards, I would be less apt to administer the booster dose. The reason for this is the backgrounder or feeder will be running those calves through to implant them on arrival. Essentially every arrival protocol calls for boosting the viral 5-way vaccine at this time. So rather than run them through the chute again on your place, it makes sense to wait and allow the feedyard to administer that booster.
These guidelines for boosting calves are simply that — guidelines. Each producer’s situation is unique and answering this question is something that should be undertaken with the aid of your herd veterinarian. The goal of this article is to provide some food for thought and aid in reaching the best decision for your situation. Traditionally, we’ve looked at booster vaccinations as something that needs to be done automatically for every animal, with every vaccine. Yet this isn’t necessary. With inflation pushing product price up, knowing what products are essential to your situation and which are not gives you the opportunity to look for cost savings. If you can find that by skipping a certain vaccine at the booster, or not giving a booster dose at all, that’s more money back in your pocket. As long as that money ends up there while producing the same health outcome for the calves, it’s a win-win situation.
