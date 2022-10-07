Geis: Do My Calves Need A Booster Shot?
This time of year, most of the calves in South Dakota end up going through the chute at least once to get vaccinations for pneumonia and blackleg, plus others if necessary. A common question I’ll receive from cow/calf producers is if they should run calves through the chute a second time to booster those vaccinations. Like most answers in cattle medicine, the right response is, “it depends.”

The first aspect to deciding whether to booster or not begins with knowing what the calves received on their first trip through the chute. At a minimum, calves should receive a 5-way viral vaccine, a Pasteurella (Mannheimia is the current name) vaccination and a clostridial 7-way shot, which always includes Blackleg. If they missed any of these vaccines, they will have to be run through again to at least get one dose of them.

