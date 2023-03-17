BROOKINGS — Caring for the environment is a priority for pork producers. They have proven that by making environment one of the We Care Ethical Principles guiding everything they do. Through their commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement, pork producers have steadily reduced their carbon footprint over the last half-century. Sharing the story of that commitment with others is the next step.

Ryan Samuel, South Dakota State University Extension Swine Specialist, is encouraging South Dakota hog farmers to join the effort to tell that story through the Pork Checkoff-funded Your Farm Sustainability Report. Producers can request to participate and to receive an individualized Your Farm Sustainability Report to evaluate their sustainability practices at https://porkcheckoff.org/pork-production-management/sustainability/. While requesting the report doesn’t generate a carbon credit, it can be a useful first step toward receiving one.

