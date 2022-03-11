Don’t Let A Graft Calf Bring Scours To Your Ranch

Though we hate when it happens, it is inevitable that a cow may lose her calf during calving season. The more cattle we have, the more likely it is we will face this situation. If the calf dies through no fault of the cow, ideally we would graft another calf on that cow to raise through the summer. This way she can stay in the herd, rebreed and have success next year.
The ideal candidate for a graft is a twin calf from another cow in the herd. Cows do not handle twins as well as single calves, and so adopting that calf onto the cow in question is better for all the cows and calves involved. However, luck seems to prevent us having a twin available when needed the majority of the time.
Without a handy calf, the temptation arises to bring in a calf from another source to graft onto this cow. While it may seem convenient, bringing an outside calf into a herd during calving is a recipe for trouble. How much trouble depends on what kind of calf you acquire and the environment it came from.
The trouble usually manifests itself in the form of a scours outbreak. Every herd has its resident scours-causing bacteria, viruses and protozoa. Because they are always present, the cows develop antibodies to these pathogens, which they pass on to the calf in the colostrum. While this doesn’t prevent all scours, it typically lessens the severity of cases observed.
When a calf from a different herd is brought in, it brings the bugs from its resident herd into your herd. These can be different from what your calves received antibodies against, leaving them unprotected from the new pathogens introduced by this calf. The graft calf also is likely unprotected against your herd’s pathogens and may more easily succumb to scours.
Often if the calf hails from a neighboring beef herd, the differences between scours bugs are small enough that the disease swapping is minimal. I would be certain of the health status before taking a calf from that neighbor though, as there’s no reason to introduce a new problem if it can be avoided. A good way to determine this without offending anyone is to ask how calving is going so far this year before asking for an available graft calf. Then follow up with a second question on how the calves are doing. Most folks will talk about their successes and challenges freely if they don’t believe there is a deal on the line. If these two aspects check out OK, then you can consider proceeding with the request for purchasing a calf.
If calves are not available from a neighboring beef herd, I would strongly recommend to not purchase one from another source. The potential for bringing in new scours pathogens that can cause serious illness in several calves on the ranch is too great. I have seen this occur several times in practice, where the calf was purchased from a sale barn or from a dairy. That single calf became the source of infection for the rest of the herd, and within a week of that calf’s arrival on the farm dozens of calves suffered from scours. Double-digit death losses are not uncommon, with the highest I’ve seen being 40% of the calf crop.
So, unless you have a twin available or a neighbor with a clean herd has one, simply sell a cow that loses a calf rather than graft one from an outside source onto her. Yes, it is frustrating that a good cow leaves the herd through no fault of her own, but the ramifications of bringing lethal disease into your herd are simply too high. If a third of your calves die from the scours the graft brings in, that calf will be the most expensive animal you ever purchased.
