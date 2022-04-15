The Biden Administration recently appointed Steve Dick as the new State Executive Director (SED) for the USDA South Dakota Farm Service Agency (FSA). Dick joined the South Dakota FSA team on April 11, 2022.
Dick has served as the Executive Director of Ag United for South Dakota since January 2005. In this capacity he worked with the South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Cattlemen, South Dakota Pork Producers, South Dakota Soybeans, South Dakota Corn, South Dakota Dairy Producers, and the South Dakota Poultry Industries Association to organize events and activities connecting consumers with South Dakota farm and ranch families. Before joining Ag United, Dick served on Sen. Tom Daschle’s (D-SD) staff for a total of ten years in South Dakota and Washington, D.C. In his last position with Senator Daschle, he served as the Agriculture Outreach Coordinator.
As SED, Dick will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in South Dakota. These commodity, conservation, credit, and disaster assistance programs ensure a safe, affordable, abundant, and nutritious food, fiber, and fuel supply for consumers.
Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural partners through the effective, efficient, and equitable delivery of federal agricultural programs. The Agency offers producers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. Additionally, through conservation programs, FSA continues to preserve and protect natural resources and provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including targeted loan funds for beginning, underserved, women and military veterans involved in production agriculture.
