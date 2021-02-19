By Jake Geis, DVM
Sioux Falls
Although we’ve made great strides as cattle producers to significantly decrease the number of assisted births, inevitably an occasional cow will need a hand delivering her calf. And when this happens, we want to make sure our interventions are done in the best way possible. Even the simple things can make a significant difference in the long-term health of the cow and calf.
One seemingly minor aspect that fits the above statement is how we place the obstetrical chains on the calf’s legs. While there are a number of different means to grasp the legs, ranging from OB straps to a handy length of twine, chains have the advantage that if used appropriately they can spread the stress of the pull over a longer section of the leg while also being simple to disinfect when the job is done. The key is knowing how to place the chains on the leg so the pulling stress is spread out.
Most folks recognize how to make the initial loop with an OB chain. This is done by dropping a length of chain through the eyelet at each end. This creates a loop than, when placed around the leg above the fetlock and pulled against, self-tightens.
And while this is fine for the easy pull where one person assists the cow, if a calf puller needs to be used to remove the calf this single loop places undue stress on the legs of the calf. While the stress may be invisible to the naked eye, bruising does occur. The pain associated with this bruising causes a delay in the calf standing, which in turn delays the consumption of colostrum. And as we know, without the colostrum the calf doesn’t receive the antibodies necessary to ward off infections, leading to a greater risk of pneumonia and scours.
To spread the stress over a larger area, when using OB chains on a harder pull place an additional half-hitch knot in the chain on the leg. This knot is accomplished by drawing a length of chain into a circle and then giving it a 180-degree twist. This twisted loop is then applied to the leg below the fetlock joint. The half-hitch knot is placed after the initial loop has been put on the leg above the fetlock. Do this for both legs.
What this half-hitch accomplishes is spreading out the pressure due to pulling the calf. With two locations on each limb receiving that pressure, we see less bruising on the leg of the calf.
In any situation where you must pull a calf, that calf should receive extra care than one born unassisted. Make sure the calf receives at least a quart of colostrum within the first six hours of life. It is not imprudent to simply tube feed that colostrum almost immediately after birth, once the calf has caught its air, as a guarantee. Giving a dose of Banamine post-birth for pain would also be a good idea to combat the pain associated with pulling the calf. The best route of administration for this product is IV.
Although we take several precautions with our genetic selections to prevent difficult calvings, every once in a while they can occur. If we must intervene and a calf puller is required, use the second half-hitch on your OB chains to make the delivery easier on the calf. This, combined with extra neonatal care, will get this calf off to the best start it can.
