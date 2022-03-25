ST. LOUIS — A commitment to continuous improvement in environmental and economic sustainability. A contribution to the body of agronomic research that pushes the needle forward on efficiency. An innate call to be one’s personal best.
These are the hallmarks of the American farmer. It is this steadfast spirit that the National Corn Growers Association tips its hat to every year as we salute farmers from across the country for their efforts and exceptional results in the National Corn Yield Contest. Through their efforts, NCGA members contributed valuable data that will help all growers overcome incredible obstacles as they continue to drive efficient and sustainable agricultural production. We are proud of the dedicated families and individuals who make up our rural communities and we earnestly salute this year’s winners.
Tyler and Jerry Poeschl of Yankton, placed Second in the state H:Strip‐Till, Minimum‐Till, Mulch‐ Till, Ridge‐Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 296.8577 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Channel 213‐19VT2PRIB. The winning field was located in South Dakota.
John Yaggie of Yankton, placed third in the state H:Strip‐Till, Minimum‐Till, Mulch‐Till, Ridge‐Till Irrigated Class with a yield of 275.0848 bushels per acre. The hybrid used in the winning field was Pioneer P1366AM™. The winning field was located in South Dakota.
Yaggie and the Poeschls were among 530 state winners nationwide. The 2021 contest participation included 7,213 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers — three from each of nine classes — were named national winners, representing 14 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 376.7593 bushels per acre – more than double the projected 2021 U.S. average of 177 bushels per acre. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at 269.4164 bushels per acre.
“The National Corn Yield Contest provides a special two‐fold opportunity — contribute to the knowledge that will help corn farmers thrive in the future while enjoying good‐natured competition and comradery with their peers today,” said Lowell Neitzel, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. “At its core, NCGA shapes dynamic, change‐driven farmers, from the grassroots activists speaking up on policy issues to the dedicated farmer leaders who lead our organization.”
“As farmers, we always strive to do more with less. We innovate using data, technology, and hard‐ won expertise. We work tirelessly to leave our farms better for the next generation, with gratitude to those who cared for it before us. Challenge yourself to be a part of building our tomorrow! I invite new and old faces alike to enter the contest in 2022. I urge you to learn how to start making that positive change today by going to ncga.com.”
Farmers are encouraged through the contest to utilize new, efficient production techniques.
Agronomic data gleaned from the contest revealed the following:
• Average planting population for the national winners was 38,111 seeds per acre, compared to 34,751 for all entrants.
• National winners applied an average of 276.1851 pounds of nitrogen, 82.5925 pounds of phosphorus and 134.0740 pounds of potassium per acre.
• Average commercial nitrogen use per bushel of yield was 0.88 pounds for the national winners and 0.89 pounds for all entrants.
• 40% of the national winners applied trace minerals, compared to 41 percent of all entrants.
• 45% of national winners applied manure, compared to 18.35 percent of all entrants.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from 3 states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid‐60 bushel‐per‐acre range.
All 2021 contest winners were invited to attend the 2022 Commodity Classic held March 10‐12, 2022, in New Orleans. For a complete list of winners and for more information about NCYC, visit the NCGA website at www.ncga.com.
The National Corn Growers Association represents our nearly 40,000 members, 50 affiliated state corn grower and checkoff organizations, and over 300,000 corn farmers who contribute to state checkoff programs.
