SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that it will provide $20 million in cost-share disaster assistance to help South Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky farmers rebuild storage facilities battered by severe storms in recent months.

South Dakota Corn Growers Association President Scott Stahl of Bridgewater says that is welcome news to the state’s farmers. A derecho that swept across a large portion of South Dakota on May 12, with wind speeds reaching more than 90 mph, mangled many bins that farmers use to store their corn, soybeans and wheat.

