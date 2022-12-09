BATH — Agricultural educators serve a critical role in their communities, devoting countless hours to prepare students for successful careers and help them pursue their passions. To honor their contributions and support them with additional resources, Nationwide and the South Dakota FFA Foundation are accepting nominations for South Dakota’s leading agricultural teachers for a chance to be named as the 2022-2023 Ag Educator of the Year.

Nationwide and its state partners recently recognized 51 outstanding agricultural teachers as 2021-2022 Golden Owl Award® finalists and then honored seven grand prize winners as their state’s Ag Educator of the Year. Every finalist received $500 in funding to help future educational efforts and the grand prize winners received $3,000 and the coveted Golden Owl Award trophy.

