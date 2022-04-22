PIERRE — The South Dakota Ag Foundation (SDAF) is now accepting applications for Greg Von Wald Leaders Scholarship.
The Greg Von Wald Agricultural Leaders Scholarship, established in 2021, honors Greg Von Wald’s dedication to the agriculture industry and the importance of technical programs in South Dakota. Administered through the South Dakota Ag Foundation, one scholarship of $1,000 will be awarded.
“Greg’s dedication to the industry exemplifies his excellence in leadership, work ethic, and commitment,” says Chris Maxwell, Executive Director of the South Dakota Ag Foundation. “We’re thrilled to provide this scholarship opportunity to the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
Applications are available at sdagfoundation.org and must be submitted by May 13, 2022. Additional information about the Greg Von Wald scholarship, grant programs, or to learn more about the South Dakota Ag Foundation, contact Lorrin Naasz at 605.412.4008 or email info@sdagfoundation.org.
The South Dakota Ag Foundation is an independent, industry-led nonprofit composed of key leaders in the South Dakota agriculture industry. The Foundation is committed to cultivating a culture of philanthropy that serves all South Dakota ag organizations and investing in the future of South Dakota agriculture through financial support, human resources, and capital.
