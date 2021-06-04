The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is providing an additional 30 days for public comments on the notice for Supply Chains for the Production of Agricultural Commodities and Food Products published in the Federal Register on April 21, 2021. Comments are now due by June 21, 2021.
USDA is extending the comment period to allow additional time to receive information valuable to the preparation of the report required by the Executive Order on “America’s Supply Chains.”
During the first two weeks of the comment period, USDA received requests from representatives of critical supply chain activities asking for additional time to provide thoughtful and thorough feedback to this notice.
Written comments in response to this notice should be posted online at www.regulations.gov. Comments may also be sent to Dr. Melissa R. Bailey at melissa.bailey@usda.gov or mailed to: Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, Room 2055-S, STOP 0201, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-0201.
Comments received will be posted without change, including any personal information provided.
Comments submitted during the initial 30-day comment period from April 21 to May 21 will be retained as part of the public record and do not need to be resubmitted.
For more information, contact Dr. Bailey at (202) 690-1300 or email melissa.bailey@usda.gov.
