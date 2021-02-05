WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture will host a free corn and soybean outlook webinar for the month of February at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday (Feb. 10). Registration is available here: https://ag.purdue.edu/commercialag/home/program/february-corn-soybean-outlook-update/?utm_medium=newsrelease&utm_source=purdue-news-20210201&utm_campaign=Webinar-021021FebCornBeanOutlook
The webinar will take place following the release of the United States Department of Agriculture’s February Crop Production and World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. These reports and strategies to consider for 2021 will be the webinar’s main topics.
“Tight U.S. crop supplies combined with concerns about the South American harvest and prospects for big acreage swings are all on ag producers’ minds,” said James Mintert, professor and director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture. “Michael Langemeier, Nathanael Thompson and I will walk participants through updated information from USDA and other sources and discuss strategies to consider for 2021.”
Langemeier is a professor and associate director of the Center for Commercial Agriculture, and Thompson is an assistant professor in Purdue’s Department of Agricultural Economics. Registration is free on the Center for Commercial Agriculture’s website. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email with a link to view the webinar live at its scheduled time. Those unable to join live can register to receive a follow-up email after the webinar to download the slides and view the recording.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.