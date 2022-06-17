Eyes On The Flies

One of the more irritating sights for a cattleman to view is when his pasture full of good-looking cows and calves are all bunched up, swatting flies. The energy it takes to swat flies robs the calves of gain and predisposes their eyes to pinkeye. Yet, the inability to easily catch cattle on pasture to treat for flies presents a conundrum.
So, how can we decrease fly burdens in grazing cattle?
One way is by getting a head start before cattle go to grass. When we process cattle in the spring, we can treat them with a fly pour-on, apply fly tags or do both. If using fly tags, make sure to put one in each ear, and rotate between different chemical types yearly. This will decrease the likelihood of resistance to the tags developing in the flies.
Another aspect to address prior to the cattle going out to grass is to make sure the pasture is clean of fly nesting areas. Old, junky hay bales and manure removed from winter pens that has been piled out in the pasture are fly breeding grounds. Dispose of the bales and spread the manure to give the flies less opportunity to reproduce.
Once on grass, the options to apply fly control products to cattle become more limited. Misting the cattle is a good option for temporary relief. The best way to go about this is to spread the cattle out in a line, usually by feeding cubes on the ground. As they eat, drive along the row with the mist blower. Though the cattle may be uneasy at the first few passes of this new stimulus, they will soon realize it isn’t harmful. Rather, some cows discover the association with the mist blower and the lack of flies and come running towards the tractor.
For targeted fly relief to problematic animals, such as bulls, there is a fly control product that functions like a paintball gun. The “paintballs” are filled with fly control product rather than paint. Simply put one ball on each shoulder of the bull to get a few weeks of protection. This product is not a good whole-herd solution, as the price for the balls is a bit expensive.
Rather than putting fly control products on the cattle, you can use a product that the cattle apply themselves. Back rubbers and dust bags can be strategically placed for the cattle to access them at their leisure. If using these products, make sure to keep them fully charged with fly repellent and place them in an area the cattle frequent. Near mineral feeders are often a good spot. Stay away from ponds or streams, as the fly repellent should not be allowed to enter waterways.
Feed-through products are a good option for fly control, with some caveats. These products include insect growth regulators, which inhibit fly eggs in the manure the cow passes from hatching, and garlic, which makes the cows less appealing to the flies. For efficacy, cows need to be started on both these products prior to warm-up in the spring. Otherwise, the flies will get a head start before the products can have their intended effects.
The tough part about fly control is that where there are cows, you’re likely to see flies. The key is to keep the fly population low enough so that it stays a minor nuisance for your cattle, not a true burden. If you have questions about fly control or are wondering when is the best time to intervene, reach out to your veterinarian. Because your veterinarian sees cattle from across the area, he or she can put your fly burden into perspective and give you some options that may work well in your situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.