The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) announced the winners of the national and state corn yield contests. This is an opportunity for corn growers to compete with other farmers across the state and country to grow the most corn per acre across multiple categories.
Out of the 53 entries in South Dakota, the top three place winners are Bob Creasey of Geddes with the highest yield in the state at 318.38 bushels per acre using Pioneer P1185AM seed, conventional irrigated; Brennen Reid Bird of Elk Point harvested 313.29 bushels per acre in the strip, min, mulch, ridge-till irrigated category with DEKALB DKC59-82RIB seed; and Kory Standy of Platte had a yield of 312.33 bushels per acre with DEKALB DKC59-82RIB in the Conventional Irrigated category.
“South Dakota corn farmers continue to rely on the best seed genetics available to push the yield curve,” South Dakota Corn Executive Director DaNita Murray said. “It’s exciting to see what these advanced genetics, rapidly developing technology and our farmers are able to do year after year.”
“The corn yield contest brings farmers together with friendly competition while finding new and innovative ways to optimize our overall yields,” said Scott Stahl, president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. “Producers obtained strong yields this year in spite of the variability in weather. These innovations allow us to meet the world’s demand for corn while creating advanced hybrids, not only in South Dakota but across the country. Congratulations to all of our South Dakota farmers who placed in this year’s contest.”
The National Corn Yield Contest is in its 57th year and the program remains the most popular program for NCGA members across the country.
Winners in South Dakota’s contest:
Conventional Non-Irrigated
1. Eugene Johnson, Flandreau; DEKALB; DKC54-65RIB (hybrid); 272.59 (yield)
2. Paul Scherff, Trent; DEKALB; DKC56-45RIB (hybrid); 262.49 (yield)
3. Jeffery Fliehs, Groton; Hefty Seed; H4933 (hybrid); 262.21 (yield)
———
No-Till Non-Irrigated
1. Scott McKee, Hawarden; Pioneer; P1185Q (hybrid); 281.15 (yield)
2. Travis R. Swisher, Groton; Croplan Seed; 4188VT2PRIB (hybrid); 266.64 (yield)
3. Robert Scott Swisher, Groton; DEKALB; DKC47-55RIB (hybrid); 243.53 (yield)
———
Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non Irrigated
1. Harold Wipf, Scotland; Pioneer; P1366Q (hybrid); 266.66 (yield)
2. Caleb Loppnow, Hazel; Croplan Seed; 4188SSRIB (hybrid); 262.27 (yield)
3. Dean Boss, Elk Point; Pioneer; P1082AM (hybrid); 257.08 (yield)
———
Strip, Min, Mulch, Ridge-Till Irrigated
1. Brennen Reid Bird, Elk Point; DEKALB; DKC59-82RIB (hybrid); 313.29 (yield)
2. Tyler and Jerry Poeschl, Yankton; Pioneer; P1366AM (hybrid); 296.86 (yield)
3. John Yaggie, Yankton; Pioneer; P1366AM (hybrid); 275.08 (yield)
———
Conventional Irrigated
1. Bob Creasey, Geddes; Pioneer; P1185AM (hybrid); 318.38 (yield)
2. Kory Standy, Platte; DEKALB; DKC59-82RIB (hybrid); 312.33 (yield)
3. Adam Wiese, Flandreau; DEKALB; DKC59-82RIB (hybrid); 292.90 (yield)
