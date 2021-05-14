BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University Livestock Judging Camp will take place on the SDSU campus in two sessions; the first session will be held June 9-11, and the second session will be held June 13-15.
Youth ages 11-18 as of Jan. 1, 2021, are welcome to register and attend either camp session. Early registration runs through May 20; a late fee will be added after that date.
Registration costs will cover two nights lodging in an SDSU residence hall, six meals, refreshments, recreational activities, a livestock judging manual and a camp T-shirt.
Camp participants will receive instruction on live evaluation of livestock species from both the SDSU Livestock Judging Coach, Brady Jensen, and the nationally competitive SDSU Livestock Judging Team, which produced the national champion livestock judging contestant in 2020. Additionally, each participant will gain hands-on experience in judging classes across multiple species and one-on-one reasons coaching from SDSU Livestock Judging Team members.
“Not only does coming to a livestock judging camp help you improve at reasons and judging, but it is also a great way to get an on-campus experience at SDSU and the opportunity to meet other youth interested in livestock judging from around the country,” Jensen said. “This year, we are expecting campers from over 10 states!”
Participants will also experience SDSU’s state-of-the-art livestock units and receive a campus tour while at camp.
For a full camp schedule and to register, go to https://www.sdstate.edu/agriculture-food-environmental-sciences/animal-science/sdsu-youth-livestock-judging-camp. For more information, contact Brady Jensen at brady.jensen@sdstate.edu or at 605-688-5165.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.