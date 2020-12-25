BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension, in partnership with the Utah State University Extension and the Rural Online Initiative, is now offering a Master Remote Work Professional Certification Program. The program will equip individuals with the tools and skills needed to successfully work from home as a remote employee, freelancer or entrepreneur.
“As the global workforce grows ever more mobile and communities increasingly employ place-based strategies to attract workers, we believe the Master Remote Work Professional Certification Program is a key tool for both working South Dakotans and South Dakota businesses,” says Joshua Hofer, SDSU Extension community vitality field specialist.
The month-long course spanning the month of January consists of nine core modules which are delivered in a self-paced, online format as well as four interactive workshops. SDSU Extension staff will act as coaches through the process.
In addition to hard skills, participants will learn soft skills crucial to working with a long-distance team such as written communication, problem solving, time management, collaboration, goal setting, organization, accountability and more.
“Remote work can have significant benefits and we believe this program offers unique opportunities to our rural state and its communities,” said Peggy Schlechter, SDSU Extension Community Vitality Field Specialist. “Remote work can stimulate job creation, strengthen the tax base and empower families to spend more high-quality time together, instead of time commuting to jobs in a larger city. Remote work also allows families to live in a rural area near extended family and still have employment options.”
Upon completion of the course, participants join a nationwide community of remote work professionals who support each other by sharing best practices and job opportunities.
Registration for the course closes Dec. 31. To register, go to https://extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-remote-works. For more information, contact Hofer at 605.995.7379 or joshua.hofer@sdstate.edu or Schlechter at 605-394-1722 or peggy.schlechter@sdstate.edu.
