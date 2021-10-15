SIOUX FALLS — Applications are now being accepted for the inaugural class of the South Dakota Soybean Genesis Leaders Program, sponsored by the South Dakota Soybean Checkoff.
The leadership program is a series of four dynamic, half-day seminars from December 2021 through March 2022 designed to develop leaders for the soybean industry. The Soybean Genesis Leaders Program will give active members of the soybean industry a deep foundation in leadership skills and industry knowledge. South Dakota residents ages 21 and up with direct participation in the soybean industry are invited to apply for the first class of 30.
“We’re excited to be offering this program that will equip producers to grow their operations and their careers of service to the industry,” said Dawn Scheier, District Three Director of the South Dakota Soybean Research & Promotion Council. “We believe the four-seminar format over the winter months will fit the busy schedules of our producers. This is a program we’ve been eager to offer for some time.”
The Soybean Checkoff has partnered with the South Dakota Agricultural and Rural Leadership Program (SDARL) to deliver the custom leadership program for soybean growers. Participants will be able to take the entire seminar series for a tuition fee that will be refunded at a rate of $50 per seminar attended.
While only four sessions in length, the seminars will provide an overview of soybean organizations and consumer engagement, identify the unique leadership talents of participants, explore issues in the industry and the legislative process, bring growers into contact with current and future customers, and prepare participants to be leaders in their community and the industry.
Applications to the program are due Oct. 22, and a short online application form is available at the Soybean Checkoff’s website: sdsoybean.org. Successful applicants will be notified of their selection status by Nov. 1, 2021, with the first seminar scheduled for Dec. 10, 2021.
For more information, visit the website at sdsoybean.org or call (605) 330-9942.
