PIERRE — Registration is now open for the 2022 South Dakota Governor’s Agricultural Summit (Ag Summit). The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) will host the two-day event on June 22-23 in Brookings at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on South Dakota State University’s campus.
Each year, the Governor’s Ag Summit brings together policymakers, industry leaders, producers and prospective farmers from South Dakota’s farming and ranching communities to share their experiences and develop personal connections. The agenda for this year’s Ag Summit includes an ag-economic market outlook, policy updates, industry tours, and producer recognition.
The complete agenda and registration information is available online at https://danr.sd.gov/AgSummit/. The event is free and open to all.
“Agriculture is the lifeblood of the South Dakota economy. The Ag Summit brings producers and industry leaders together to discuss ongoing struggles and new innovations,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “This past year, producers faced many challenges, from supply chain disruptions and low cattle prices to drought. The Ag Summit is the perfect forum for our community to come together and discuss solutions to these critical issues so we can keep our Ag economy going strong.”
Day one of the Ag Summit includes keynote speaker, Chris Koch who will share his story of being born without arms or legs and pursuing his dream of becoming a farmer and rancher. Featured speaker Greg Ibach will discuss how new and existing conservation practices will be rewarded in the next farm bill, and Angus R. Kelly will discuss anticompetitive practices affecting South Dakota producers and share insights on how farmers and ranchers can fight against these practices to ensure their operation stays viable. USDA’s Farm Service Agency Administrator Zach Ducheneaux will provide an update to South Dakota producers. Joining these speakers will be Amanda Radke and Dr. Brent Gloy.
Day two of the conference includes tours highlighting innovations in South Dakota’s agriculture industry. Participants will visit the robotic milking facility at the Orland Ridge Dairy near Madison, SD. Other stops include South Dakota State research facilities, including the Swine Education and Research Facility and the Animal Disease and Research Diagnostic Laboratory.
The 2022 Governor’s Ag Ambassador Award will be presented to Walt Bones of rural Parker on Wednesday at the Ag Summit. This award recognizes an individual or organization for their positive contribution to South Dakota’s agricultural industry.
