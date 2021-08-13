BROOKINGS — Licensed veterinarians across the state are invited to register for the upcoming South Dakota Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) Trainer Certification course. Veterinarians that are current trainers, or those interested in becoming trainers, must attend a certification course with the State BQA Coordinator to offer in-person BQA certification trainings for producers. The South Dakota BQA program is coordinated by South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension and is funded in part by the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff.
“In South Dakota, veterinarians take a strong leadership role in BQA education and implementation of practices by producers," says Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension Livestock Stewardship Field Specialist and Beef Quality Assurance Coordinator. "The Beef Quality Assurance program focuses on many factors that will influence each production segment of the industry. These factors may have impacts on animal health, well-being, handler safety or meat safety. Implementing BQA practices helps to assure consumers that cattle shipped from a farm or ranch are healthy, well-cared for and will produce safe beef."
The South Dakota BQA Trainer Certification course will be held Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. CDT at the Best Western Plus Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls, located at 3200 W. Maple.
The training will cover the following topics:
• 12:30 p.m. CDT — Registration
• 1 p.m. — Welcome and introductions
• Program overview and updates
• South Dakota BQA Trainer procedures and producer BQA certification trainings
• New Calf Care Quality Assurance program
• BQA transportation
• 2:45 p.m. — Break
• 3 p.m. — Preparing producers for assessments, audits or evaluations (BQA, FARM, etc.)
• Critical industry topics and additional resources
• Open discussion
• 5 p.m. — Quiz
• 5:30 p.m. — Adjourn
South Dakota BQA Trainer Certification is good for three years. All current South Dakota BQA Trainer Certifications will expire Dec. 31, 2021.
Veterinarians are encouraged to register in advance on the BQA event listing on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events).
Veterinarians interested in attending the training, but not certifying as a South Dakota BQA Trainer should contact Heidi Carroll. Some seats may be available for those that wish to audit the training depending on room size.
Contact Heidi Carroll to learn more at Heidi.Carroll@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6623.
