LINCOLN, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is providing Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers financial and technical assistance to plan and implement conservation practices through Conservation Incentive Contracts. Agricultural producers have until March 11, 2022, to apply for 2022 funding.
Contract Incentive Contracts are an option available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) that offers producers financial assistance to adopt conservation management practices on working landscapes. Conservation Incentive Contracts are available nationwide and help producers address priority resource concerns, like sequestering carbon and improving water quality.
Producers may use incentive contracts as a “steppingstone,” from correcting resource issues on specific land units, to achieving sustainable stewardship on their entire operation. Conservation Incentive Contracts:
• Have an initial length of five years.
• Require producers to address at least one priority resource concern during the contract period.
• Offer two types of payments:
— Practice Implementation Payments, which are paid after completion and certification of a conservation practice.
— Management Practice Payments, which include management practices that will serve as annual payments and are paid as soon as practicable after October 1 of each fiscal year.
