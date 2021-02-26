PIERRE — The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition will host a Planning Webinar Series on Wednesdays in March.
The first webinar, “Resiliency Tools and Drought Discussion,” will be held at 1 p.m. CST on March 3. This free program will feature a climate outlook, an explanation of Natural Resources Conservation Service’s South Dakota Drought and Grazing Tools, and a discussion with SDSHC directors on how to build drought resiliency into agricultural operations. With the entire state currently in some stage of drought, this webinar is the perfect chance to begin planning for dry conditions this season.
To learn more about this webinar, visit tinyurl.com/Mar3-drought.
The webinar is being provided with assistance from NRCS South Dakota, South Dakota State University Extension, South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources and South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.