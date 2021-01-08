BROOKINGS — In 2020, South Dakota producers planted 4.95 million acres of soybeans, accounting for 30% of the state’s total planted acres. Soybeans are a major commodity for South Dakota in terms of both acres planted and sales value. This month SDSU Extension will spend a full week on soybean production during the Crop Hour webinar series.
“Soybean week will cover all of areas of pest management, from weeds to disease and insect control,” says Adam J. Varenhorst, Assistant Professor and Extension Field Crop Entomologist. “In addition, the week will cover soil fertility management and look at best management practices when selecting a variety and planting date. The week will wrap up with a look at the soybean market and 2021 market outlook.”
Participants are invited to join the SDSU Extension team Jan. 19-22 from 10-11 a.m. CST each day to hear the latest on soybean production:
• Jan. 19: “Update on Weed Control in Soybeans and Dicamba,” Paul Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
• Jan. 20: “Major Soybean Insect Pests,” Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension; “Soybean Fungicide Resistance, SCN and Root Rot Management,” Emmanuel Byamukama, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist and Connie Strunk, SDSU Extension Plant Pathology Field Specialist
• Jan. 21: “Soybean Soil Fertility,” Anthony Bly, SDSU Extension Soils Field Specialist; “Soybean Traits, Planting Date and Fungicide Study,” Jonathan Kleinjan, SDSU Extension Crop Production Associate
• Jan. 22: “Soybean Market Fundamentals and Outlook,” Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Each week SDSU Extension’s Crop Hour will cover a different area of agronomic production, from field crops and forages to water and weather. The webinar series began Jan. 5 and will conclude March 26.
There is no fee to attend but participants will need to register for the weekly webinars on the SDSU Extension Crops page(https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops). Confirmation Zoom links and reminders will be emailed to attendees.
Educational credits (CEU’s) will be available for Certified Crop Advisers for each session.
For more information about the webinar series and to view the weekly topics and speakers, visit the Crops page (https://extension.sdstate.edu/agriculture/crops) on the SDSU Extension site.
