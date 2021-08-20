BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension has unveiled a new ranching program for females — South Dakota Women on the Range (SDWR) — and will host a kickoff event Sept. 9 near Belle Fourche. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m. MT at the St. Onge Hall (198 First St., St. Onge).
The workshop will transition to field activities in the morning in a pasture near St. Onge, while the afternoon session will focus on classroom-based livestock production topics at The Branding Iron in Belle Fourche.
“We will start the day looking at rangeland and grazing management techniques. With the current drought conditions, healthy and productive rangeland is more imperative than ever,” says Jessalyn Bachler, SDSU Extension Range Field Specialist. “In the pasture, we will look at the importance of plant species diversity, especially as it relates to drought. Forage production, grazing utilization and sampling procedures will also be covered during the field portion of the workshop.”
According to Bachler, the target audience for this program are women that are main figures in ranching operations or leaders in the industry who are wanting to learn more about rangelands, conservation, grazing and overall livestock production. SDSU Extension also hopes to reach females new to the ranching community and help them make connections in the industry.
“The mission of South Dakota Women on the Range is to educate women across South Dakota about the importance of range management, while empowering them to become leaders and advocates in the agriculture industry,” says Krista Ehlert, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Range Specialist. “We want to create a community of like-minded women, who want to learn from and support other women.”
Registration for the SDWR kickoff workshop includes meals. Registration and the workshop schedule will be available Monday, Aug. 23, on the SDSU Extension Events page (extension.sdstate.edu/events). Contact Bachler at 605-374-4177 or Jessalyn.Bachler@sdstate.edu with questions. Same-day registrations will be accepted.
