LYONS, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development has announced the availability of approximately $31 million in funding for projects as part of the Value-Added Producer Grants (VAPG) program.

Individual farmers and ranchers, as well as agricultural businesses and producer groups, may apply for the grants, which must be used to develop new products or expand existing markets for value-added products. The applicant must produce at least 50% of the raw agricultural product to which value is being added.

