South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) members from across the state recently took part in SDFB Day at the South Dakota Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.

County Farm Bureau leaders joined members of the SDFB board of directors and staff for a day full of committee meetings, discussions with Gov. Kristi Noem, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden and other elected officials.

