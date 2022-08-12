The Insidious Mycoplasma Bovis
Of all the causes of pneumonia in beef cattle, Mycoplasma bovis ranks up there as one of the most frustrating. It is hard to identify in the early stages, hard to treat and causes irreversible lung damage. If mycoplasma pneumonia were a song, it would be the annoying little ditties that blare from the speakers of battery powered toys for toddlers — incredibly annoying and hard to ignore.

Mycoplasma bovis is a bacteria without a cell wall. It can reside in the nasal passage of cattle without showing any issues. From there, it can be secreted from the nose and spread to other cattle. If it stays in the nose, then there’s no huge issues.

