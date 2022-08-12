Of all the causes of pneumonia in beef cattle, Mycoplasma bovis ranks up there as one of the most frustrating. It is hard to identify in the early stages, hard to treat and causes irreversible lung damage. If mycoplasma pneumonia were a song, it would be the annoying little ditties that blare from the speakers of battery powered toys for toddlers — incredibly annoying and hard to ignore.
Mycoplasma bovis is a bacteria without a cell wall. It can reside in the nasal passage of cattle without showing any issues. From there, it can be secreted from the nose and spread to other cattle. If it stays in the nose, then there’s no huge issues.
The trouble is that it won’t stay there. When a calf has a stressful life event or comes down with another cause of pneumonia, mycoplasma migrates from the nose to the lungs. There, it slowly grows, leading to creeping inflammation and permanent damage to lung tissue. While it doesn’t show signs that are obviously different from other pneumonias, mycoplasma pneumonias produce a low-grade fever, a dry cough and make the animal lethargic. If allowed to progress, the disease can spread through the animal’s body, leading to arthritis in joints in the limbs and ear infections.
Its slow growth sets up the mycoplasma catch-22. Because it grows slowly, it isn’t always easy to notice during the early part of the infection. Since it sets up pneumonia during a stressful event, such as a nasty spring blizzard, our normal ways of identifying sick cattle are compromised because all the cattle look a little off. Yet, if mycoplasma is allowed to gain a good foothold in the lungs, antibiotic therapy is often unrewarding. It’s easy to say that early detection and treatment is the key to overcoming this disease, but in practice that’s not always feasible.
In regard to treatment, due to its lack of a cell wall, mycoplasma is not susceptible to antibiotics that function by attacking that structure. Of the products available, tulathromycin, gamithromycin, and enrofloxacin are the only ones that have a label for this disease. My opinion it is better to use the first two, as they have a longer duration of efficacy than enrofloxacin.
Vaccination for this disease can present a challenge, especially in neonatal calves. Unlike other causes of pneumonia, there are not a large number of vaccination options to choose from. Many require multiple doses for efficacy and even then, in my experience, efficacy can be hit or miss. However, some situations vaccination noticeably moves the needle. Cattle that would normally become chronic respond to treatment, and less show visible signs of the disease overall. If your herd struggles with mycoplasma on a yearly basis, I would consider vaccination and if one product doesn’t work, try another one.
Simply vaccinating for mycoplasma alone will not be sufficient. Because other causes of pneumonia create the environment conducive for mycoplasma pneumonia, the mycoplasma vaccine must be one of multiple pneumonia vaccinations given. In particular, I would suggest covering the five primary viral causes and Pasteurella. Keep in mind in neonatal calves, there is a limit to how many vaccines we can give at once without pushing them into clinical disease. If you have questions on how to construct an effective vaccination program, reach out to your herd health veterinarian.
And if you don’t struggle with this disease, I would not recommend routinely vaccinating for it. The addition of a mycoplasma vaccine may hinder the immune response to other diseases you are concurrently vaccinating for. Rather, if you suspect it may be in your operation, but are not sure, have diagnostics done on any deads you have that succumbed to pneumonia. If it is present, the lab will let you know.
While challenging, mycoplasma pneumonia should not be debilitating for a cattle operation. If it is, consider intervention strategies, including vaccination, to combat the problem. Then the only thing you’ve got to worry about annoying you is that loud toy your toddler thinks is the bomb. But since that kid is cute, I guess we’ll put up with it.
