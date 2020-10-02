BROOKINGS — Each year, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week, Opportunity4All, is a campaign that was created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million youth across the United States.
4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country. In 4-H, all members are given equal opportunity to succeed and are equipped with the skills they need to make a difference in the world.
“We believe youth perspectives are so important and a solution to eliminating the opportunity gap, because young people come with new ideas and new ways of seeing the world,” explains Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO of National 4-H Council. “By encouraging diverse voices and creative actions, 4-H believes that solutions can be found to address the educational, economic and health issues that have created the opportunity gap.”
Each weekday during National 4-H Week, South Dakota 4-H will be highlighting the opportunities available to all youth across the state, and is encouraging others to join the celebration by sharing their 4-H stories with friends or on social media, as it applies to each of the assigned themes below:
• Monday: #OpportunitytoLearn — What opportunities have you had through 4-H to learn new things?
• Tuesday: #OpportunitytoGrow — How has 4-H challenged you to grow?
• Wednesday: #OpportunitytoServe — What ways have you had opportunities to serve your community in 4-H?
• Thursday: #OpportunitytoLead — 4-H inspires true leaders — when have you had an opportunity to lead?
• Friday: #OpportunitytoSucceed — How have you had opportunities to succeed through 4-H?
Additionally, South Dakota 4-H will highlight several inspirational 4-H youth members who work tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
“Getting more youth involved in 4-H is an excellent starting point toward eliminating the opportunity gap,” said Tim Tanner, South Dakota State 4-H Program Director. “Employers, colleges, and community leaders cherish 4-H alumni because they arrive with advanced skills and good character.”
In South Dakota, more than 35,000 4-H youth and 1,100 volunteers from the community are involved in 4 H. Throughout 2020, South Dakota 4-H has overcome the challenges presented by COVID-19 by providing engaging remote and virtual learning opportunities to youth across the state including the South Dakota Summer Adventure Series, Operation: Healthy Habits, virtual Teen Leadership Conference and virtual Special Food workshops.
For more information regarding National 4-H Week activities, contact Hilary Risner, Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor, at hilary.risner@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722. To learn more about how to get involved in 4-H, visit extension.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-4-H.
