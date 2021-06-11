Let’s face it — even if it rains three inches by the time this article goes to print, we’re still behind on moisture for the year. And with short moisture comes short forage, creating concerns that the cattle will not have enough grass to last the summer. The question then becomes if there is a way to make that grass stretch longer?
With portable electric fencing, we actually can get more grazing out of the same number of acres. Many of you may be familiar with the intensive grazing programs that are becoming more popular, but know that you don’t have the water resources available to implement them this year. That doesn’t mean that you can’t utilize some of those principles to make your grass last longer than if you didn’t do anything.
Consider this thought. The more leaves a plant has, the greater energy it receives from the sun to grow. So the longer we can keep leaves on it prior to grazing, the more plant we’ll have available to graze. By using portable electric fencing, we can confine cattle to a smaller area, forcing them to eat what’s there and saving the rest. Then we can move the fence to give those cows a greater area to graze when they need more forage.
This system isn’t as good as a true intensive rotation, but it does produce more forage than uninhibited grazing. And the start-up cost associated with electric cross-fencing is very reasonable. Wire, fencer and posts can be purchased for less than $1,000 for the average-sized northeast Nebraska, southeast South Dakota pasture.
Newer products also make building and moving electric fence easier than it used to be. Fencers are more compact with internal batteries. Instead of wire, braided nylon/wire cord that is much less prone to kinking and breaking is readily available. This can even be found on roller devices that allow a person to easily roll the fence up and unroll it by hand.
If your cows are new to electric fencing, the learning curve is usually manageable. A big key to having success is to use a good ground rod. Without proper grounding, electric fencing can seem fairly weak to a cow. One trick with ground rods is to simply rotate your fence around a single ground rod location. This way, you can have a quality setup that doesn’t need to move with each advancement of the fence.
In any situation, the primary consideration for where you can subdivide pastures is water. Often our water sources are immoveable, so we need to get creative to utilize them as well as possible. If this means cows must start by being confined close to the water and gradually given more access to the remainder of the pasture, so be it. However, if the water source is closer to the center of the pasture, a true cross fence can be created.
For example, if you have a stock dam in the middle of a pasture, you can use electric fencing to keep the cows on half of that dam, gradually giving them access to half of the rest of the pasture. Once this area is grazed, then cows can swap to the other side of the dam, and the process repeated. This system would be superior to simply giving cows more and more pasture because the side that was grazed first can get a true rest. If any rain does happen to fall during the rest time, the grass often will recover enough that it can be grazed again this season.
Tough situations such as droughts are not fun, but they have the upside of forcing creativity. Through a creative use of portable electric fencing, we can stretch our grazing farther into the summer. With a good plan, and hopefully some rain, we can make it through the heat of 2021 and have nice weather this fall.
