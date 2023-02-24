BROOKINGS — Women in agriculture have another chance to take part in Annie’s Project this year, starting March 21 in Brookings, South Dakota.

Annie’s Project, hosted by South Dakota State University Extension, is designed to empower women in agriculture through education, networking and resources. Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, SDSU Extension Family Resource Management Field Specialist, said the program can help women with questions they aren’t sure how to answer.

